KY schools put spotlight on preventing bullying

This week, Kentucky schools are putting a spotlight on ways to stop bullying as part of safe schools week.

For Daviess County public schools, they want students and parents to know about the STOP tipline that was launched in March 2016.

It allows anyone to report any concerning situation like bullying, alcohol, or a depressed student.

Damon Fleming oversees the STOP tipline. He said on average, they get about 10 tips a month showing its effectiveness.

"Well obviously we would prefer students to feel comfortable to go talk to an adult in the building, but we live in a digital age now, and everyone has a cellphone or smartphone," Fleming told us. "Everyone has internet access or everyone is on the computer now, so it's another avenue to report to us."

You can access the tipline by clicking on the STOP sign logo on the school's website. From there, Fleming will forward the tip to the principal and take appropriate action.

You can remain anonymous, and it's open 24 hours a day.

