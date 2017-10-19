New local business making donation to Imagination Library of Louisville

The owners of Bliss Home will make a donation to Imagination Library this weekend. (Source: Jeff Knight/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The opening of a new furniture store in Louisville means more funding for an organization that supplies free books for kids.

Bliss Home is partnering with Imagination Library of Louisville. The program sends children who are enrolled a free book in the mail every month until their fifth birthday.

The owners of Bliss Home will make a donation to Imagination Library this weekend. They say they're supporting the program because it helped their two children when they were young.

Their son, Oliver, who's now nine-years-old, still remembers his favorite books he received from Imagination Library.

"I liked Blueberries for Sal, The Gruffalo, and Llama Llama Red Pajama," Oliver said. "Pretty sure that's it."

Imagination Library was created by Dolly Parton. Oliver's parents signed him up for the program when he was born in Tennessee.

Parton first launched it there in her home state, getting kids from birth to age five a free book in the mail every single month. It has now spread all over the country and even other parts of the world.

Now that Scott Schimmel and Lisa Sorensen are bringing their furniture store, Bliss Home, to WAVE Country, they're using that as a way to help the program. They believe having books around and reading to your child is what truly makes a home.

"It's such an important part of their development," Scott Schimmel said. "Reading to them on a daily basis."

The couple owns stores in Knoxville and Nashville. This one, located in the former Gattiland in Westport Village, is their first outside of Tennessee.

"We love to support our local cities that we have stores in," Lisa Sorensen said. "So we thought, what better way to help children get free books, help them read and give back to the community."

To find out if your child is eligible to receive free books through Imagination Library, click here.

