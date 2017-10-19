Cause of deadly motorcycle crash in Bullitt Co. unknown

A two-year-old girl was flown to Vanderbilt University Hospital in critical condition.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Thursday morning, just outside of Shepherdsville.

A driver passing by the Preston Highway road construction project around 1 a.m. noticed a motorcycle on its side and off the road.

The driver stopped to help the rider, according to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Grocery store employee charged with stealing thousands from register

+ Favorite Halloween candy in each state

+ 2 in custody after shots fired near school in Louisville

When emergency crews arrived, Leonard W. Kelly, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner's Office.

Deputies have not yet determined the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.