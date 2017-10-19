Student's yearbook photo rejected because he's holding gun

STANDISH, Maine (AP) - A Maine high school has rejected a student's submitted yearbook photo because it shows him holding a shotgun.
Bonny Eagle High School senior Wade Gelinas says he wanted his picture to feature hunting because it is a family tradition.
Principal Lori Napolitano tells WCSH-TV the school in Standish does not allow weapons in yearbook photos because administrators don't want to be forced to decide which images are promoting violence and which aren't.
The photographer says she thought there was "no way" Gelinas would be allowed to use it.
Gelinas says he will submit a different photo but hopes the school will change its policy.
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
