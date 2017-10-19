Billy Reed: Tom Jurich got a raw deal

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) - Any way you look at it, and I've looked at it from every angle that comes to mind, Tom Jurich got a raw deal from the University of Louisville.

I say that not as a friend to whom he has been very kind over the years. I say that as somebody who remembers where U of L was before he arrived and where it is now.

The facilities are the most obvious part of his legacy, but only part of it. He opened doors that previously had been closed. He made the community feel good about itself. And he preached the value of academics and compliance as much as he preached the importance of loyalty.

He was fanatical about loyalty, both the giving and receiving of it, and that's what eventually did him in. He refused to fire Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino after the Karen Sypher scandal. He refused again after the Katina Powell scandal. And he refused a third time only a week or so before the FBI dropped the bomb that changed the dynamics of power at U of L and other universities.

The truth, even though nobody will admit it, is that Jurich had become too big and powerful to suit the tastes of Greg Postel, the university's interim president, and David Grissom, the banker and civic leader appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin to chair the university's board of directors. So, for that matter, had Pitino, thanks to Jurich's unwavering support.

For years, former U of L President Jim Ramsey, Jurich, and Pitino enjoyed a mutually beneficial and rock-solid relationship. Each let the other alone to do his job. Each was highly successful. But then, for reasons unknown, Pitino suddenly lost his knack for identifying and hiring outstanding assistant coaches.

At the bottom of both scandals - the sex-and-stripper parties and the Adidas payoff scandal uncovered by the FBI - were assistant coaches - first Andre McGee, then Jordan Fair. Pitino claimed, and still does, that he had no knowledge of wrongdoing in either case. But current NCAA rules say that ignorance is not a defense, that the buck stops at the desk of the head coach.

The Ramsey-Jurich-Pitino triumvirate began to come unraveled when Ramsey was fired due to the results of a forensic audit of the U of L Foundation. Among other things, the audit revealed some dealings between the Foundation and the athletics department that some felt were questionable, at best.

Without Ramsey's protection, Jurich and Pitino were exposed to new scrutiny by two interim presidents with whom they had no close relationships. Suddenly they were back-to-back in the same foxhole, hostile fire coming from everywhere — loyalists of former Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, media members who had personal axes to grind, alumni and academic types who were horrified by how much money they were making.

Of course, each also had his share of defenders, Jurich more than Pitino. Deep-pockets donors such as Jim Patterson and Dr. Mark Lynn came out in support of Jurich. So did most of his coaches and athletics department personnel who adored him. The battle lines were drawn, but the die had been cast. The powers-that-be had determined that Jurich must go, although nobody was willing to explain why.

No matter how iconic he or she may be, a coach always loses when he or she challenges the administration. Adolph Rupp had to be drug out of his job, kicking and screaming. Bob Knight retaliated against Indiana with a scorched-earth policy that has hampered Hoosier basketball to this day. Crum didn't go gently into the good night until the university agreed to give him a sizable payoff.

So now that the deeds have been done, while the blood still is being wiped off the long knives, where does everyone go from here?

The NCAA will come calling again, this time to investigate the charges in the FBI's criminal complaint. By getting rid of Pitino and Jurich, U of L can argue it doesn't deserve the "death penalty," no varsity competition for a year. The NCAA also could slap a "show cause" provision on Pitino, making him ineligible to coach at an NCAA school for a specified number of years.

If and when Pitino returns to basketball, I'd expect it to be in the NBA or as an analyst of one of the networks.

I don't think that Jurich has been tainted much. If he wants another athletics director's job, he should have no trouble landing a good one. I would suspect that, in the minds of most university presidents, his track record of success — and the controversial nature of his dismissal by U of L — would far overshadow his fatal loyalty to Pitino.

So that leaves our city, its university, and everyone who has supported U of L athletics. Where a person lands will depend much on his or her priorities and values.

What's for sure is that Vince Tyra, the interim athletics director, and David Padgett, the interim men's basketball coach, are men of integrity who want to do the right thing by the city, the university, and the basketball players. Everyone must decide whether to support them or carry the torch for Jurich and/or Pitino.

But even those who decide not to support Tyra and/or Padgett should not blame them or vilify them. They had absolutely nothing to do with the problems, and both probably feel awkward and conflicted about everything except their desire to restore U of L's credibility and reputation. This task is not impossible, but it certainly will be as difficult as anybody has ever seen around these parts — far more difficult, even, than what Pitino inherited when he took the UK job in 1989.

It is not my place to tell anybody how they should spend their disposable income. If some are so disgusted they withdraw their support, so be it. But as somebody who has taught some classes at U of L, I can tell you that there are a lot of wonderful faculty members and students who should not be penalized because of scandals in athletics.

Moving forward, we must get back to the basic fact that, contrary to some opinions, a university does not exist to sponsor semi-pro sports teams. It exists to educate young people to be the leaders of tomorrow, and for many, especially at an inner-city university, the cost of an education requires incredible sacrifice and determination.

I don't want U of L to be like a certain university that ran a good and honorable coach out of town because he refused to play ball with the agents, shysters, and AAU coaches. I do not want U of L to cheat because "everybody else is doing it," or operate under a "win at any cost" mentality.

I will never drive down Floyd Street without thinking of Tom Jurich. The athletics facilities on both sides of the street are the monuments of his legacy. I also will be grateful for his friendship and kindness. If anybody ever deserved the benefit of the doubt, an opportunity to correct mistakes, it's him.

But rather than be eaten up by resentment toward my city's university, I also will be rooting for Vince Tyra and David Padgett to succeed. Vince's dad, Charlie Tyra, has been a U of L icon since he led the Cardinals to the 1956 NIT championship. If he has as much character as his dad, and I believe he does, the athletics department will be in good hands.

Finally, I hope that everyone understands that the culture of big-time college sports is so toxic that nobody is immune, even good men and women.

In all the so-called "Big Five" conferences, it's easy to find the guilty parties. All you have to do is follow the money strewn here and there by shoe companies, TV networks, AAU "coaches," and sports agents. The question is whether the universities will have the will to do something about it.

Until they do, firing people who were victims, unwitting or not, of the culture of corruption will be akin to putting a Band-Aid on a fatal wound.

