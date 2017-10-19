KY residents billed twice due to computer error

A computer error is the reason why 360 Owensboro residents received two property tax bills. City Manager Bill Parrish told us around 500 bills were sent out to those 360 people on October 12 including Mayor Tom Watson.

He said the reason is because some of those residents own more than one property.

Officials noticed the error when they started looking into how many bills were mailed out this year compared to last year knowing there wasn't much growth.

Luckily, they were able to go back and see who got billed twice and sent them a letter explaining the error.

Parrish said property tax is due November 1 with a 30-day grace period under state law.

