Emails: Protests spur college officials to talk with players

(Rebecca Breyer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP). Protesters raise their arms in support of Kennesaw State University cheerleaders at KSU in Kennesaw, Ga., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. A powerful state lawmaker texted a Georgia sheriff, boasting ho...

(AP Photo/Jeff Martin). Kennesaw State University cheerleaders, from left to right, Shlondra Young, Tommia Dean and Kennedy Town stand outside the student center on the school's campus in Kennesaw, Ga., Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. The three are part of a g...

By JEFF MARTIN

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Some college and university officials are having talks with student-athletes and consulting each other amid concerns that demonstrations over racial injustice like the ones roiling pro sports will spread to college athletics.

That's what athletic officials from several schools say in emails made public Thursday, as a Georgia university deals with fallout after five black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a September football game.

Kennesaw State University athletic officials sought advice from their counterparts at schools including the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, Duke University and Purdue University.

The responses they got back - released in response to an open records request - offer a glimpse at what's happening in college athletic programs trying to strike a balance between supporting free expression and offending fans and donors.

