Utility lines down along KY 506 in Crittenden Co., KY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a report of utility lines down along KY 506 in Crittenden County on Oct. 19.

KYTC says KY 506 is blocked near the 6.5 mile marker near the Country View Drive intersection.

AT&T has been contacted and a repair crew is on the way.

