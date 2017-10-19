Paulus named assistant basketball coach at Louisville

Source: University of Louisville Sports Information Department

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Greg Paulus, who has worked on the basketball staffs at Ohio State and Navy a combined seven years, has been named an assistant basketball coach at the University of Louisville under Interim Coach David Padgett.



“Greg is a very valuable addition to our staff,” said Padgett. “He will bring a wealth of knowledge from many levels to our program and specifically to our players, especially his experiences within the ACC. He obviously had a stellar playing career in both basketball and football, all of which is a great asset to our players.”



Most recently, Paulus was an assistant coach for four seasons at Ohio State (2013-17) after serving as the program’s video coordinator for two years (2011-13). During six years on the staff there, Ohio State produced a 147-66 record and participated in the NCAA Tournament on four occasions, including playing in two regional finals and reaching the 2012 Final Four. He helped the Buckeyes sign top 10 recruiting classes in 2014 and 2015 and was recognized by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman as one of the nation’s top assistant coaches in 2015.



Before joining the Ohio State staff, Paulus gained his start in coaching as an assistant at Navy for the 2010-11 season.



Prior to beginning his coaching career at Navy, Paulus had a successful four-year playing career at Duke (2006-09) and one year as the team captain and starting quarterback at Syracuse while pursuing a master’s degree. A three-year starter and two-time captain for the Blue Devils, he played on three ACC Championship teams and four NCAA Tournament teams, helping Duke to a combined 112-28 record while leading the team in assists in 2006, 2007 and 2008.



As a freshman in 2006, Paulus was a member of the ACC All-Freshman first team, the ACC All-Tournament second team and a second-team freshman All-American while averaging 6.7 points and 5.2 assists. He is one of just four freshmen in ACC history to lead the league in assists. He scored 1,193 career points at Duke and ranks among the career top 10 in assists (468), three-point field goals (210) and three-point field goal percentage (.398).



Paulus spent the 2009-10 season at Syracuse, passing for 2,024 yards and 13 touchdowns in 12 games as the Orange posted a 4-8 record, matching the program’s best record since the 2004 season. It was Paulus’ first action on the football field since being named the 2005 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year. His 67.7 completion percentage (193-of-285) is a Syracuse single-season record. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 89 yards against Louisville. He was invited to the New Orleans Saints minicamp in both May and June of 2010, but was not offered a contract.



A native of Syracuse, N.Y., Paulus also excelled in the classroom throughout his collegiate career, earning ACC All-Academic Team accolades on three occasions and was a two-time third-team Academic All-American selection, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in political science with a certificate in markets and management studies in 2009. He went on to earn his master’s degree in Television, Radio and Film from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse in 2010, earning 2009 Big East All-Academic Team honors.



A McDonald’s All-America selection in high school, Paulus was honored as Mr. Basketball in New York as a senior at Christian Brothers Academy. He was named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year in both football and basketball. He and his wife Megan were married earlier this year.

