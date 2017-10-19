Bicyclist hurt by fishing line trap in public park

Fishing line was strung between trees in several parts of a park. (Source: The News Enterprise)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police in Elizabethtown are searching for the person behind several dangerous traps in a park.

The News Enterprise reported someone strung fishing line across a trail.

Police say this was the case in multiple locations around Freeman Lake Park late Wednesday night.

Officers report a bicyclist suffered a cut to the face after riding into it.

Right now, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information should call police.

