Repeated vandalism strikes Owensboro neighborhood

Repeated vandalism in one Owensboro neighborhood is making people uncomfortable.

Neighbors said the area near East 19th between Tripplet and Breckenridge used to be pretty quiet, but they've recently taken their concerns to city leaders because cars have been broken into, chairs were stolen off front porches, and one time, someone's purse was swiped from a vehicle.

Neighbors also said the vandals walk on cars, break into vacant houses, and deal drugs on the street.

Owensboro Police are investigating and have increased patrols in the area.

Police said a group of juveniles is responsible, but because of Senate Bill 200, which tries to keep juveniles out of the court system, they haven't been able to make any arrests.

Officers also said once the teen vandals commit enough violations, they can be taken to a juvenile detention center.

We're learning one suspect already has 20 citations.

Meanwhile, residents said they're pleased with the way the department and city leaders have responded and hope it's over soon.

