Bowman set to make debut for Raiders vs. Chiefs

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Linebacker NaVorro Bowman is active for his debut with the Oakland Raiders just three days after signing with the team.
Bowman is slated to play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. Bowman was released last Friday by San Francisco and signed with Oakland on Monday.
The Raiders are without starting right tackle Marshall Newhouse (foot), linebackers Marquel Lee (ankle) and Corey James (knee), and rookie cornerback Gareon Conley (shin). The other inactive players are quarterback Connor Cook, defensive lineman Jihad Ward and tackle Jylan Ware.
The players who are inactive for the Chiefs are running back Charcandrick West (concussion), guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), center Mitch Morse (foot), quarterback Tyler Bray, cornerback D.J. White, nose tackle Roy Miller and linebacker Ramik Wilson.
