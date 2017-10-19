FedEx hiring for 125 seasonal positions in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The holidays are approaching and shipping companies are getting ready for busy delivery schedules.

FedEx is hiring 125 people in Louisville to staff its seasonal changes.

The jobs include package handlers and other support positions.

Seasonal workers have the opportunity to stay with the company beyond the holidays as permanent positions become available.

“FedEx offers its team members the chance to grow and reach their full potential thanks to excellent training, affordable medical benefits and a strong ‘promote from within’ culture,” Adam Sebastian, Louisville Hub senior manager, said. “It’s a great place to grow and advance your career, and these factors make FedEx one of the best and most admired companies to work for around the world.”

Click here to apply for employment with FedEx.

