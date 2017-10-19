Old Louisville haunted tour returns this weekend

Actors bring haunted tales to life on the Victorian Ghost Walk. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Old Louisville is getting spooky this weekend.

Thursday night kicks off the Victorian Ghost Walk in the historic neighborhood.

The event showcases some of the city's most famous legends and ghost stories.

Prepare to be spooked! The spirits perform for each tour, bringing to life the neighborhood's haunted past. Tour-goers are also invited inside several houses.

Those interested in the Victorian Ghost Walk can catch tours through Sunday. They take off every half hour starting at 6 p.m. from 1212 S. Fourth St. (Smokey’s Bean Coffee Shop).

Tours last two hours and cover about 10 blocks.

Tickets are $25 and they can be purchased online by clicking or tapping here.

