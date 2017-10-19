1 shot in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood.

Officers were called to the area of 28th Street and Elliott Avenue at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot.

Details about the victim's condition has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

