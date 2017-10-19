Man arrested for breaking into car, setting fire

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man for breaking into a car and setting it on fire.

A video of the crime posted on the Bardstown Police Department's page was viewed over 19,000 times. WAVE 3 News shared it, as well.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Bardstown police investigating after suspect burglarizes, torches car

Thanks to tips flowing in from the public, police arrested Shane Helm.

He faces numerous charges including arson and wanton endangerment.

