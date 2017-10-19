Apply now for KY's hemp research pilot program

Hemp planted as part of Kentucky's Hemp Pilot Program. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The application period has opened for people wanting to participate in Kentucky's hemp research pilot program.

State Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said his goal is to expand and strengthen the pilot program to put hemp on a path toward commercialization.

Just 33 acres of hemp were planted in 2014, the program's first year. Now, it's up to 32-hundred.

Agriculture officials said the program has attracted 194 grower participants and 48 hemp processors.

Applications may be downloaded from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture website.

