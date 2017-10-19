Police: Driver hurt crashing into LMPD cruiser

The crash happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Dixie Highway. (Source: Daniel Paxton, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A driver was injured in a crash with a Louisville Metro Police officer Thursday night, according to MetroSafe.

It happened at the intersection of Oak Street and Dixie Highway in the California neighborhood.

The officer involved in the crash called it in just after 7:30 p.m.

It appears the officer was struck by the passenger vehicle while driving into the intersection, according to MetroSafe.

Emergency crews planned to transport the other driver. That person is expected to be okay. The officer was checked out at the scene.

It is unclear if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the crash, or if he was using lights and sirens.

Because an officer was involved in the crash, the LMPD Traffic Unit will investigate.

