Police: Suspected burglar shoots self while running from officers

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Covington Police are investigating after a suspected home burglar died after shooting himself.

According to police, the burglary happened around 4:45 p.m. on East 6th Street.

Police said the homeowner was watching the burglary in progress remotely through his home security system.

Police saw the suspect inside the home and he fled from the scene.

The suspect, who police said was carrying a handgun, fled to Mother of God Church where he jumped over a wall and fell into a mulch bed. After falling, the pursuing officer said he heard one shot, according to a news release.

Police found the suspect suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

Covington Police said the gunshot did not come from the officers.

The suspect was transported to UC Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating if the gunshot was self-inflicted or accidental.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

