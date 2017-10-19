Six mile stretch of I-65 North to close for repairs

Interstate 65 North will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A major road closure will affect traffic in downtown Louisville this weekend.

In order to make some safety repairs, I-65 North will be closed between I-64 and the Watterson Expressway (I-264).

That six-mile section of the interstate will close Friday at 8 p.m. and will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday. It affects only the northbound lanes.

There will be a detour in place.

This is the second time crews have closed the interstate for this work. The southbound lanes were closed in early September.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet say the improvements should cut back on serious crashes in hospital curve.

