AP source: Tigers in talks to hire Gardenhire

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer
DETROIT (AP) - A person with knowledge of the discussions says the Detroit Tigers are in talks to hire Ron Gardenhire as manager.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because no announcement had been made. Gardenhire was the bench coach this season for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He managed the Minnesota Twins from 2002-14.
The Tigers are replacing Brad Ausmus after four seasons at the helm. Detroit finished tied for the worst record in the majors this year at 64-98 and faces what figures to be a tough rebuilding process.
Gardenhire is plenty familiar to Tigers fans after his long run managing an AL Central rival. The Twins won the division six times in his first nine seasons in charge, and he was voted AL Manager of the Year in 2010.
