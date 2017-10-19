Doss students learn about manufacturing at Paradise Tomato Kitchen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer celebrated National Manufacturing Month with JCPS students on Thursday.

Doss High School students visited Paradise Tomato Kitchens on Brook Street.

The company uses its facility to show kids the range of jobs available in the food industry.

"Well, manufacturing is cool, right," Human Resource Director April Troutman said. "Food is even more cool. We can relate to the kids because we showed them things that they ate, and now they get to experience it first hand and see that there's more to manufacturing than just working on the production line."

The students got the chance to see how the facility works thanks to the Junior Achievement job shadow program.

