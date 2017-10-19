This home in Norton Commons will be raffled off to benefit Norton Children's Hospital. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - By spending just $100 you could win a $750,000 home in Norton Commons, or a 2017 BMW 2 Series plus $10,000 cash.

But the best part is by buying a raffle ticket, you'll also be helping Norton Children's Hospital.

On this Friday, Oct. 20, it's an all day Sell-A-Thon for the tickets on WAVE 3 News. Your chances of winning are pretty good, because a maximum of 12,000 tickets are sold.

Here are my five questions on the Norton Children's Hospital Home & BMW Raffle with Stephanie Ubelhart, Development Manager of Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.

1) How did this get started?

It started in 2003 as a BMW Raffle since then it has grown tremendously to include the chance to win a new home in Norton Commons and monthly prizes.

2) How much money is typically raised with the Raffle/Festival of Trees & Lights/Snow Ball?

In 2016, the Children's Hospital Foundation raised nearly $1 million from the Home & BMW Raffle, Snow Ball and Festival of Trees & Lights.

3) How does the hospital decide what the money will benefit?

The service line changes each year depending on the greatest need at Norton Children's Hospital. This year, the proceeds benefit the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

4) Do people usually keep the house?

Of the six home winners, two currently live in the home they won, two rented it out and two sold after winning.

5) Is everything for the house donated?

We have several generous construction partners that donate materials and supplies that offset about half the expenses of the house. We could not do this without the generosity of our community coming together to make it possible.

