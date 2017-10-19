Police seek graffiti artist caught on camera

Do you recognize the guy in the picture? Some people in Newport and Covington said he's a graffiti artist defacing several buildings.

One of the residents thinks he caught the culprit on camera. On Tuesday, a teen was caught on camera spray painting the side of the building on 8th Street in Newport in broad daylight.

"It's just really frustrating and it makes people feel vulnerable," said Nancy Keegan.

Graffiti tags, similar to the one 8th Street, are also found on several structures in Mainstrasse. Now some historic homes and other personal property are also being targeted.

"My house has been tagged and my roommate car has been tagged so it's happening," said Scott Bessler. "I don't know what their goal is. They just like to do some mischief."

"I think people think it's cool and they want to leave their mark somewhere but it's nonsense. If they want to leave their mark somewhere they should do something for improvement not doing something negative," said Keegan.



Residents said the problem has been going on for several months now. Some have tried painting over the marks but they say the vandals just come back. They said something needs to be done.

"I don't know if late night maybe more patrols. I don't know what the solution is but it needs to stop," said Bessler.

They're hoping the new video captured from a house nearby will bring police closer to finding the people involved. Angry neighbors said they have the perfect punishment in mind when the person is caught.

"I hope he has to clean it up and sweep the streets of Covington for a while do some penance," said Keegan.

Newport police are currently reviewing the video. They have not named any suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the picture should contact police.

