KSP searching for Louisville lawyer indicted on felony charges

Danny Butler, 71, is wanted on a felony warrant. (Source: KSP)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a Louisville lawyer who is wanted on a felony warrant.

Investigators say Danny Butler, 71, was indicted on two counts of theft by deception over $10,000 and less than $1,000,000.

KSP confirmed the charges stem from an investigation into Butler's private law practice.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

The indictment came down from a Larue County grand jury on Monday.

Butler, who police say last lived in the area of Grand Trevi Drive in Louisville, is on the run.

Troopers describe Butler as a white man, 5'10", 170 lbs, with hazel eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who can help locate him should call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.