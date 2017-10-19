Owensboro comes together for annual Impact 100 event

Impact 100, a group of women in Owensboro that helps other community groups, hosted their annual event (WFIE)

Owensboro came together to show its dedication to enhance the community.

They give out two $100,000 grants each year to deserving community organizations that Impact 100 believes will make a lasting influence in Owensboro.

The event on Thursday allowed for the five finalists to present and the Impact 100 members to vote on the winners.

The winners of the grants were Owensboro Public Schools Foundation for Excellence to enhance their playground for children with special needs and the Daniel Pitino Shelter to add more rooms for homeless women and children.

The other three finalists, Owensboro Family YMCA, RiverPark Center and the Owensboro Regional Farmers' Market, were each awarded $4,000.

