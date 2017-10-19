Thousands of parents' emails given to political group, again

CLARK COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Controversy erupted among parents when an estimated 4,000 of their emails were handed over to a political party in Clark County, Indiana.

Thursday a plan to fix the problem created more waves.

"So many people are so upset," Rebekah Willinger, a parent, said.

"It makes me not trust the whole process," Buddy Coats, another parent, told us.

The move to release those emails was initially a mistake the West Clark Community Schools Superintendent, Chad Schenck, admitted.

"I offer my apologies on behalf of the entire district," Schenck told us.

The superintendent claims he didn't know what the emails would be used for when the group submitted a directory request.

He said he asked the district's attorney if the emails could be released and was given the thumbs up.

It was later discovered, he said, handing out parent's emails for political reasons is against the district's policy.

"When we found out it was for political purpose we issued a cease and desist, and again it was from council from attorney," Schenck said.

As a way to fix the problem, the district's board members decided to hand out the emails again. This time to the opposing political party as a way to make things fair.

It was voted on during Thursday night's school board meeting, which was packed with parents.

While one parent told me she was okay with that decision, others said just the opposite.

"They know how everybody feels about it and voted again to release those as well," Willinger said.

"Those emails are for, 'Hey we are having a two hour delay. Hey there's a security issue at the school,' to let us know those things. Not to give us some pro-PAC referendum," Coats said.

Parents were given an option to opt out of the new email list during Thursday's meeting and were told to contact the administrative office.

