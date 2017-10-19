Thunder top Knicks 105-84 in OKC debuts for George, Anthony

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony, left, in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Oklahoma City, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017.

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Russell Westbrook had a triple-double and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New York Knicks 105-84 on Thursday night in their first regular-season game with All-Star additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony

Westbrook, the NBA MVP last season when he averaged a triple-double, had with 21 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds.

Paul George, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Indiana Pacers, led the Thunder with 28 points. Anthony, who was traded from the Knicks to the Thunder right before training camp began, had 22 points against his former team.

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks. Enes Kanter, who joined the Knicks in the deal that sent Anthony to the Thunder, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. No other New York players scored in double figures.

George broke away for a dunk as time expired in the first half to give the Thunder a 53-42 lead. Porzingis scored 19 points before the break to keep the Knicks in it.

Kanter made three buckets early in the third quarter to keep the Knicks in it, but Westbrook found Steven Adams and Andre Roberson for back-to-back alley-oop dunks to give the Thunder a 69-52 lead.

After that, it was time for the Westbrook triple-double watch. He reached double digits in points and assists midway through the third quarter. He grabbed his 10th rebound with about four minutes remaining in the game.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Kanter and F Doug McDermott, the other player sent to the Knicks in the Anthony deal, got a standing ovation during pregame warmups. ... McDermott scored four points on 2-for-5 shooting. ... The Knicks shot 55.6 percent in the first quarter and still trailed 27-24, in part, because of 11 turnovers. They finished with 26 turnovers.

Thunder: Kanter and Adams are best friends who were known as the 'Stache Brothers when they played together with the Thunder. ... The game marked the start of the 10th season for the Thunder in Oklahoma City. ... Thunder C Dakari Johnson scored four points in his NBA debut. He was a G League All-Star last season. ... F Jerami Grant's fadeaway at the third-quarter buzzer gave Oklahoma City a 79-59 lead.

UP NEXT:

Knicks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

Thunder: At Utah on Saturday night.

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

