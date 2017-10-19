City ordinance would prohibit questioning of immigration status

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's Metro Council will soon vote on a city ordinance that would prohibit government employees from asking about an individual's immigration status.

That would include prohibiting police officers and EMS personnel.

Members of the council's Public Safety Committee passed the ordinance out of committee Wednesday.

Councilman David James, who agrees with the ordinance, says immigration enforcement is a federal issue, not a local one. He says Louisville residents shouldn't be afraid to reach out for help.

"We don't want people to become victims and be afraid of the police," James said. "Believe that they are going to take them away, or arrest them, or act on behalf of ICE in deporting them, or anything like that."

The full metro council will vote on the ordinance Oct. 26.

In September, LMPD prohibited officers from responding to requests to assist ICE in enforcing federal laws, such as knocking on doors to clear a house or apartment.

