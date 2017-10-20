I-265 in Middletown closed due to fatal motorcycle crash

I-265 North (East) is closed near mile marker 27. Traffic is being diverted. (Source: Raycom News Network)

MIDDLETOWN, KY (WAVE) - A motorcycle crash on the Gene Snyder (I-265) Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.

It happened around 11:30 on I-265 North (East) just past Shelbyville Road in Middletown.

Police say two motorcycles were involved in the crash.

One person died and another was rushed to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Right now I-265 North (East) is shut down while crews investigate and clear the crash site.

Traffic is being rerouted onto Shelbyville Road at exit 27.

Police have not released a cause for the crash.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

