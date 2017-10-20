Taylor County escapee captured at motel

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who escaped custody while handcuffed in Taylor County is back in jail.

Shawn Cochran, 35, was able to run away Monday evening, while being transferred to the jail from Green County.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

But he didn't go far.

Police found Cochran Thursday afternoon at the Lucky Vista Motel in Campbellsville.

He is back in custody.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: KSP searching for escapee in Taylor County

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.