Off-duty officer killed in Vegas shooting to be honored

By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) - Traffic paused for a moment Friday on the Las Vegas Strip to mark the passing of the casket of an off-duty police officer who was among 58 people killed when a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel into a crowded outdoor concert in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Charleston Hartfield was receiving full departmental honors, including a motorcade on the Las Vegas Strip to Central Christian Church in Henderson. There will be a private burial at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, police said.
The motorcade stopped traffic through downtown and along Las Vegas Boulevard, where people crowded pedestrian bridges beneath casino marquees as the blocks-long procession passed the site of the Oct. 1 massacre at an open-air concert venue near the Mandalay Bay resort.
Some saluted and at least one man wept as a phalanx of more than 50 police motorcycles with lights flashing led a pickup truck bearing the flag-draped casket on a sunny and breezy day that had palm trees waving in the wind.
Fallen Las Vegas police officers have been honored with processions on the Strip at least since the February 2006 on-duty slaying of Sgt. Henry Prendes, who responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home and was killed by a man wielding an assault rifle. His funeral was also held at Central Christian Church, which can seat 4,500 people.
Hartfield, 34, was off-duty when the shooting started at the Route 91 Harvest Festival country music concert, but department officials said he died trying to help others escape.
He was an 11-year police veteran, a married father of a son and a daughter, who served in the U.S. Army in Iraq and the Nevada Army National Guard. He worked in recent years as an instructor in the police body-camera deployment program and coached youth football in his hometown of Henderson.
Hartfield recently authored a book about life as a police officer, called "Memoirs Of A Public Servant."
His was the first police officer killed in Las Vegas since Officers Alyn Beck and Igor Soldo were shot to death while eating at a pizza shop in June 2014 by a man and a woman who later died during a shootout with officers at a Walmart.
____
Associated Press writer Sally Ho contributed to this report.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
