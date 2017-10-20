Bar owner replaces NFL display with American flag

In an act of personal protest, King removed a prized NFL souvenir that he had on display in the bar for 15 years. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – WAVE Country bar owners and managers report an ongoing drop in interest from customers on NFL game days. They attribute the drop to the politically charged controversies surrounding players who protest by kneeling during the national anthem.

At TK's pub in Fern Creek, it used to be tough to get a seat at the bar on game day, but now it is even tougher to get a word in edge-wise when a player takes a knee.

Owner Todd King said he's fed up with it all. He plans to keep the NFL games playing on the screens in his bar but he will no longer be watching or caring.

“Made me not want to watch football,” King said. “It's painful in our country not to watch football.”

In an act of personal protest, King removed a prized NFL souvenir that he had on display in the bar for 15 years. It was a Cleveland Browns helmet autographed by former University of Kentucky and Browns quarterback Tim Couch.

King tossed the helmet into a trash can and replaced it on the shelf with an American flag.

When asked why he disposed of such a popular piece of memorabilia, King said, “The flag means more, absolutely.”

