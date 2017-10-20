Police: Ford worker killed himself at Detroit-area factory

WOODHAVEN, Mich. (AP) - Police say a disgruntled worker shot and killed himself at a Ford Motor factory in suburban Detroit.

Ford says its other employees were evacuated and are safe.

Woodhaven Deputy Chief Scott Fraczek says the worker who killed himself Friday had work-related problem.

No other shots were fired. The State Police says a package the man was carrying is not considered dangerous.

