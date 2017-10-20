Wyoming football team to honor Joe Tiller with helmet decal

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) - The University of Wyoming football team plans to honor former head coach Joe Tiller by wearing a helmet decal with his initials during the Oct. 28 Homecoming game.

Tiller, who coached the Cowboys from 1991-96, died on Sept. 30 in Buffalo, Wyoming. He was 74.

Athletics Director Tom Burman says the Homecoming game against New Mexico will be Wyoming's first home game since Tiller's passing. The decal is a brown circle with the initials "JT" in yellow.

Tiller's Cowboys captured a share of the 1993 Western Athletic Conference championship and appeared in the Copper Bowl. In 1996, Wyoming finished with a 10-2 record and earned a spot in the WAC championship game. They were ranked as high as 15th in the coaches' poll during the season and were ranked 21st in the final national poll.

Tiller was the head coach at Purdue from 1997-2008.

