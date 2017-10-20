Trump drawing of Empire State Building sells for $16,000 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Trump drawing of Empire State Building sells for $16,000

(Julien’s Auctions via AP). This image provided by Julien’s Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump that sold for $16,000 at auction on Oct. 19, 2017. The marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscra... (Julien’s Auctions via AP). This image provided by Julien’s Auctions shows a sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump that sold for $16,000 at auction on Oct. 19, 2017. The marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscra...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by President Donald Trump has sold at auction for $16,000.

Julien's Auctions says the 12-inch-by-9-inch black marker depiction of the iconic New York City skyscraper was created by Trump for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.

Julien's says the piece signed by Trump went for less than $100 the first time it was sold. It was estimated to go for $8,000 to $12,000 at the auction that took place in Los Angeles and online Thursday.

The buyer has not been named.

The auction house says a portion of the proceeds of the sale are going to benefit WHDD-FM, a National Public Radio station in Connecticut.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsMore>>

  • White House defends Kelly's defense of Trump

    White House defends Kelly's defense of Trump

    Friday, October 20 2017 4:12 AM EDT2017-10-20 08:12:41 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:13:54 GMT

    White House chief of staff John Kelly delivered a raw and searing monologue Thursday about the reality and pain of war sacrifice, praising those who serve and summoning the 2010 death of his own son to defend President Donald Trump against accusations of insensitive outreach to a grieving military family.

    More >>

    White House chief of staff John Kelly delivered a raw and searing monologue Thursday about the reality and pain of war sacrifice, praising those who serve and summoning the 2010 death of his own son to defend President Donald Trump against accusations of insensitive outreach to a grieving military family.

    More >>

  • Budget deficit hits $666B, an $80B spike for the year

    Budget deficit hits $666B, an $80B spike for the year

    Friday, October 20 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-10-20 18:12:37 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:13:51 GMT
    The Trump administration says the federal budget deficit rose to $666 billion in the just-completed budget year, an $80 billion spike that comes as Republicans controlling Washington are moving quickly to draft a...More >>
    The Trump administration says the federal budget deficit rose to $666 billion in the just-completed budget year, an $80 billion spike that comes as Republicans controlling Washington are moving quickly to draft a $1.5 trillion rewrite of the tax code.More >>

  • Top Democrat: WH won't ID employees who used private email

    Top Democrat: WH won't ID employees who used private email

    Friday, October 20 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-10-20 16:32:36 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-10-20 19:13:47 GMT
    The White House counsel's office is refusing to tell a committee on Capitol Hill which presidential aides used private email accounts for public business.More >>
    The White House counsel's office is refusing to tell a committee on Capitol Hill which presidential aides used private email accounts for public business.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly