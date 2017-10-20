Police: Man accused of fake ID use found hiding in trash can

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of trying to rent a car in Delaware using fake identification was caught hiding in a trash can.

Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Davontae Williams tried to rent a car from Enterprise Car Rental in Wilmington on Wednesday.

Police say employees realized Williams matched the description of someone suspected of attempting to use a fake ID earlier that day at another Enterprise location. Police say Williams fled when a trooper told him to stop, then was found in the trash can after a foot chase.

Williams, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by false pretense of over $1,500, resisting arrest and other charges. He was held in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.

Jail officials said Friday they didn't know if Williams has an attorney.

