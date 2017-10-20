Police: Man accused of fake ID use found hiding in trash can

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of trying to rent a car in Delaware using fake identification was caught hiding in a trash can.
Delaware State Police said 23-year-old Davontae Williams tried to rent a car from Enterprise Car Rental in Wilmington on Wednesday.
Police say employees realized Williams matched the description of someone suspected of attempting to use a fake ID earlier that day at another Enterprise location. Police say Williams fled when a trooper told him to stop, then was found in the trash can after a foot chase.
Williams, of Glenolden, Pennsylvania, was charged with theft by false pretense of over $1,500, resisting arrest and other charges. He was held in lieu of $6,000 cash bond.
Jail officials said Friday they didn't know if Williams has an attorney.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
