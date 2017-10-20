Construction on I-65 to cause lane restrictions from Henryville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Construction on I-65 to cause lane restrictions from Henryville to Scottsburg

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Drivers on the stretch of I-65 between Henryville and Scottsburg will see lane restrictions as crews work to make repairs. 

The Indiana Department of Transportation said starting Monday, Oct. 23, crews will work during the overnight hours to make repairs to the outside shoulder areas. 

The following sections of right lanes will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.: 

  • Monday night—southbound I-65 from mile marker 29.0 to mile marker 24.0 for shoulder patching
  • Tuesday night—southbound I-65 from mile marker 29.0 to mile marker 24.0 for shoulder patching and pavement repair in right lane
  • Wednesday night—southbound I-65 from mile marker 24.0 to mile marker 19.0 for shoulder patching
  • Thursday night—northbound I-65 from mile marker 19.0 to mile marker 24.0 for shoulder patching
  • Friday night—northbound I-65 from mile marker 24.0 to mile marker 29.0 for shoulder patching.

Milling and paving operations along I-65’s outside shoulders will begin the following week and continue nightly through October 30.

Work may be delayed by inclement weather. 

To learn more about work zones in Indiana, click here or call 1-800-261-ROAD (7623) or 511 from a mobile phone.

