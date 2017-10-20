LMPD officer fired shots at suspect outside Shelby Tradition Academy

Shots were fired outside Shelby Traditional Academy on Thursday. (Source: Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police officer fired shots at a suspect outside a school on Thursday.

Police responded to Shelby Traditional Academy just before 11 a.m. when they received calls about a man firing a weapon in the area.

Officer Jeffrey Emerich, of the 4th Division, fired two shots at a man he saw pointing a gun in the direction of the school, LMPD PIO Commander John Bradley said on Friday.

The suspect ran off and was eventually caught, along with another man.

Rodrick Buchannon, 21, was arrested and charged with fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment. He admitted to having an AR-style rifle near the school, police said.

Nicholaus Davis, 36, was charged with possession of a defaced firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

