Bucs: Injured QB Jameis Winston will start against Bills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay's Jameis Winston tested his injured throwing shoulder in practice and will start Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter made the announcement Friday after the third-year quarterback worked with the first-team offense for the first time since spraining his right shoulder during last week's 38-33 loss at Arizona.

Winston was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, taking "mental reps" while backup Ryan Fitzpatrick prepared to face the Bills.

Koetter says Winston "threw the ball well" during practice and "Jameis is our starter."

Winston has made 37 consecutive starts after entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

