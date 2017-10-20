Heat center Whiteside to miss Indiana game with bone bruise

MIAMI (AP) - Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside has a bone bruise in his knee and will miss the team's home opener against Indiana.

The Heat made the announcement Friday, one day before opening a six-game homestand. He was injured in Miami's season-opening loss Wednesday at Orlando, a game in which he finished with 26 points and 22 rebounds.

Injuries are piling up for the Heat already. Small forward Rodney McGruder had surgery earlier this week for a stress fracture in his leg and is out indefinitely. And shooting guard Dion Waiters is still dealing with ankle sprains, an injury that ended his season early a year ago.

Going forward, Whiteside will be listed as day-to-day.

