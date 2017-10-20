Pair charged in convenience store armed robbery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store in the South Louisville neighborhood.

>> MUGSHOTS: October 2017 Roundup

Timothy Anthony Edwards, 21, and Robert A. Eldridge, 24, were taken into custody Oct. 19 by Louisville Metro police.

The robbery the pair are accused of committing happened around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 10. LMPD detectives say Edwards served as the lookout while Eldridge robbed the 4th & Central Food Mart at 3004 S. 4th St., while armed with a .380 caliber handgun.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Cop fired shots at suspect with gun outside school

+ Man charged in Russell neighborhood murder

+ KSP arrests indicted Louisville lawyer

When Eldridge pointed the gun at an employee, the employee jumped the counter and ran from the store.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.