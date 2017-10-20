Wimbledon champ Muguruza earns WTA Player of the Year honors

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File). FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Sloane Stephens, of the United States, returns a shot from Madison Keys, of the United States, during the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Step...

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar). FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, Garbine Muguruza, of Spain, returns to Madison Keys, of the United States, during the semifinals of the Bank of the West Classic tennis tournament in Stanford, Calif. Muguruza is the WTA ...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Sloane Stephens holds up the championship trophy after beating Madison Keys in the women's singles final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York. Stephens has been honored ...

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File). FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Spain's Garbine Muguruza holds the trophy after defeating Venus Williams of the United States in the Women's Singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in Lo...

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza is the WTA Player of the Year, and U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is the Comeback Player of the Year.

The women's tennis tour announced the annual honors on Friday. The awards are voted on by members of the media.

Other recipients include French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko as Most Improved Player, CiCi Bellis as Newcomer of the Year, and Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan as Doubles Team of the Year.

Muguruza beat Venus Williams in the Wimbledon final in July for her second Grand Slam title, then moved up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first time in September.

