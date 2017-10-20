Louisville coach Padgett promotes staffer Evans to assistant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville interim basketball coach David Padgett has promoted R.J. Evans to acting assistant coach, staying in-house as the program moves forward from this week's firing of coach Rick Pitino.

Evans' promotion comes a day after Padgett introduced Greg Paulus as an assistant coach. Hired this spring, Evans recently received on-court responsibilities after assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair were placed on paid administrative leave.

The school acknowledged last month that the program was under investigation in a national federal probe of corruption in college basketball. Louisville's Athletic Association fired Pitino on Monday after 16 years.

Padgett says Evans has made a quick transition and developed chemistry with the Cardinal players.

