Neighbors hope to tie up site chosen for VA Hospital in court

A motorcycle crash on the Gene Snyder (I-265) Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.
Officers were called to the area of 28th and Elliot Streets at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Companies all over the world complain about not being able to recruit enough IT talent, and Louisville might be sitting on a gold mine.
A major road closure will affect traffic in downtown Louisville this weekend.
After years of controversy and heated debate, the decision on a new Veterans Administration Hospital in Louisville has been made. A site off Brownsboro Road (KY 22) and the Watterson Expressway (I-264) has been chosen by the federal government. The decision has a lot of people asking why the downtown Jewish Hospital property that recently was announced for sale wasn't considered.
