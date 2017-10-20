Neighbors hope to tie up site chosen for VA Hospital in court

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After years of controversy and heated debate, the decision on a new Veterans Administration Hospital in Louisville has been made. A site off Brownsboro Road (KY 22) and the Watterson Expressway (I-264) has been chosen by the federal government. The decision has a lot of people asking why the downtown Jewish Hospital property that recently was announced for sale wasn't considered.

Senator Rand Paul and others had suggested the site to the VA after Kentucky One Health decided to sell it. Upset neighbors are now are threatening to tie it up in court. Showing us file after file in her basement, Crossgate neighbor

Irene Yeager has done her homework on the VA Medical Center. From site surveys, to traffic studies and signed petitions all against the Brownsboro Road site, the word from the VA that it's going there, makes her sick.

"The pit in my stomach is back," Yeager said.

The massive build is planned just behind her home, where she now enjoys nature. Soon, she'll have a view of a parking garage.

"I don't think they've thoroughly thought this thing out," Yeager said of the VA.

The mayor of the City of Crossgate, a veteran himself, agrees.

"I really pray to God, they come to their senses," said Kirk Hilbrecht.

The decision defies logic, Hilbrecht said, as Jewish Hospital is now available. He fears eventual expansion over time will mean homes on the north side of Crossgate will be taken over by the government's eminent domain. For now, Hilbrecht says the build means his neighbors will have to deal with falling property values and growing traffic issues.

"The Kentucky Department of Transportation has already given that area an 'F' for traffic and now we're going to add another layer of complexity?" Hilbrecht said. "Not only the construction of that facility, but also all the people that come in and out of there all the time."

Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY3), who originally wanted the VA downtown, and Senator Mitch McConnell are both saying now since the VA has made its decision, let's get it built for veterans. But what about the neighbors?

"Certainly, while I'm in office I'll do everything I can to make sure the neighbors are inconvenienced as little as possible," Yarmuth said in response.

When asked about the neighborhood talk of a lawsuit, Yarmuth said, "I would be surprised if there weren't a lawsuit."

If the land was not used for a hospital, Yarmuth said the property would have been turned into a mega commercial space which would have caused other problems. But Hilbrecht, the Crossgate mayor, says it wouldn't have been as big or as disruptive as a hospital because commercial developers have to abide by local building rules, but the federal government doesn't.

