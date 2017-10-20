A surprise abundance of expensive IT talent in Louisville

2,000 IT professionals from around the world study at the center. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Companies all over the world complain about not being able to recruit enough IT talent, and Louisville might be sitting on a gold mine.

The little-known Louisville Education Center, part of Campbellsville University, attracts 2,000 IT professionals and recent graduates from all over the world.

Many had never heard of Louisville before deciding to study at the Dixie Highway facility.

Administrators are looking for ways to find them jobs and keep them here when they are done.

H. Keith Spears, Vice President of Communication for Campbellsville University, believes local government is discovering the school's potential.

"The thing that's happened, we've had such remarkable growth, I think it's kind of outraced everyone," Spears said.

The Louisville Education Center seems like an unlikely place to attract international attention. It is located on Dixie Highway in a strip mall. The building used to be a department store.

Recent college graduates and IT professionals enroll seeking management degrees, and to improve their chances of landing a top salary.

This year, the school will process student visas from 50 different countries. 2,000 students in all will attend, and almost all will be on a career path leading away from Louisville.

"We have to have the companies, we have to have the jobs," Spears said. "And we have to match the salaries."

Many graduates said they will be looking for jobs paying $200,000 a year.

