Stolen KY race car found in Colerain

Police recovered a stolen race car, a trailer and a van in Colerain Friday morning.

On Saturday, authorities say a trailer with a race car inside it was taken from Richwood, Kentucky along with tools and equipment worth $80,000.

Authorities located the trailer on 9600 block of Colerain Avenue, near Northgate Mall, being pulled by a Ford Econoline van stolen out of Erlanger, Kentucky.

James Hunter, 44, and Melissa Fultz, 48, both of Elsmere, taken into custody.

