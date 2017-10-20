Stolen KY race car found in Colerain - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Stolen KY race car found in Colerain

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
Police found the trailer containing the stolen car on Colerain Avenue. (FOX19 NOW)
James Hunter (Provided, Boone County Sheriff)
Melissa Fultz (Provided, Boone County Sheriff)
Police recovered a stolen race car, a trailer and a van in Colerain Friday morning. 

On Saturday, authorities say a trailer with a race car inside it was taken from Richwood, Kentucky along with tools and equipment worth $80,000. 

Authorities located the trailer on 9600 block of Colerain Avenue, near Northgate Mall, being pulled by a Ford Econoline van stolen out of Erlanger, Kentucky. 

James Hunter, 44, and Melissa Fultz, 48, both of Elsmere, taken into custody.

