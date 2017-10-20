Man arrested in attempted purse snatching at LaGrange Walmart

Jeffrey Whaley is accused of trying to snatch a woman's purse at Walmart in LaGrange. (Source: Oldham Co. Detention Center)

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - A LaGrange man is charged in an attempted purse snatching last month at Walmart.

Jeffrey Whaley was arrested Wednesday for an incident that happened on September 24.

The victim told police someone tried to take her purse in the parking lot around 5:40 a.m.

Whaley is charged with second degree attempted strong arm robbery.

He was booked in the Oldham County jail on $1,500 bond.

