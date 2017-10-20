In lieu of charges, NKY police work with teen's father on alternative graffiti punishment

On Thursday, FOX19 NOW reported on graffiti that's been popping up on buildings in Newport and Covington after a homeowner shared surveillance video of a teen spray painting the side of a building. Now, thanks to that video, that teen is cleaning up his work with his father supervising.

On Tuesday, a teen was caught on camera spray painting the side of the building on 8th Street in Newport in broad daylight. Similar graffiti tags were found on several structures in Mainstrasse as well.

Someone watching FOX19 NOW on Thursday thought they recognized the teen and decided to call the teen's father. So, the father, Ricky Perryman, decided to turn his son in.

"You got to be responsible for your own actions, and that's what happened," said Perryman. "So we decided to bring him in and this is the result. And I thank the officers letting him do that instead of pressing charges and all of that."

"Go up to the right and go up to the left -- got to get inside the crack," the father could be heard saying Friday in northern Kentucky.

What the teen did is considered criminal mischief, which is a third-degree misdemeanor -- the max sentence could have been a year in jail.

"I think that speaks volumes in matters like this -- very rarely do you see parents stand up and make people accountable," said Newport police chief Thomas Collins.

The teen's father says he and his son talked, and he says we won't be seeing his son on the news anytime soon.

"When we were riding over here and sitting at the station we talked about it and he learned his lesson," said Perryman. "But he does work and go to school, so I just hope he will continue to do what he's supposed to do."

Many of the buildings were tagged "SBK," and some residents were worried it was gang-related. Police asked the teen, and he says it was connected to skateboarding.

