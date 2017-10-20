Veterans react to news of new VA Hospital site

Retirement experts are breaking down the pros and cons of retirement plans after possible changes to the Kentucky pension plan were announced Wednesday.More >>
Retirement experts are breaking down the pros and cons of retirement plans after possible changes to the Kentucky pension plan were announced Wednesday.More >>
After years of controversy, and heated debate the new VA Hospital will finally be built at a site off Brownsboro Road.More >>
After years of controversy, and heated debate the new VA Hospital will finally be built at a site off Brownsboro Road.More >>
A motorcycle crash on the Gene Snyder (I-265) Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.More >>
A motorcycle crash on the Gene Snyder (I-265) Thursday night left one person dead and another injured.More >>
Officers were called to the area of 28th and Elliot Streets at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Officers were called to the area of 28th and Elliot Streets at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.More >>
Companies all over the world complain about not being able to recruit enough IT talent, and Louisville might be sitting on a gold mine.More >>
Companies all over the world complain about not being able to recruit enough IT talent, and Louisville might be sitting on a gold mine.More >>